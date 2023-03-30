NC AWHONN

In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” NC AWHONN – Sect. Chair Michele Woods and nurses on how they’re paying it forward using Evidence Based Practice (EBP).

The North Carolina AWHONN Conference is the leading convention that helps to advance the nursing profession by providing nurses with critical information and support to help deliver the highest quality care for women and newborns.

NC AWHONN was able to deliver 730 diapers to the Vanceboro Christian Help Center & 2889 diapers to the Eastern Pregnancy Information Center for a total of 3614 diapers donated in the community. Follow @HeyitsC_TV

