In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” shares how Hope of Glory Ministries is not only a thrift to shop but a community outlet for people to SHOP, SAVE, & GIVE. Executive Director Cat Knell also shares how they’re paying it forward to families through their co-op program that allows them to get grocery items and other life essentials based on certain qualifications geared towards providing future financial stability. If you’re an ECU student this is the place you wanna go for your grocery, dorm, and lifestyle essentials. 💜 Follow @HeyitsC_TV

