In this episode, “C” chats with Gregg Green a Veteran about his new start up non-profit called The Nehemiah Initiative. Gregg believes we can’t reach our full potential of who we’re designed to be if we’re not looking at ourselves emotionally, spiritually, mentally, and physically. Follow “C” on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV

