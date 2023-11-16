In this episode, “C” checks in with the Jacksonville NC Jaycees to see how they’re paying it forward. The organization recently hosted their 4th Annual Charity Glow Ball Tournament at the Jacksonville Country Club. All proceeds went to benefit PEERs Family Development.

The Jacksonville NC Jaycees are always welcoming new members and you can learn more about their creed by visiting them at www.jacksonvillejaycees.org.

