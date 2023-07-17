In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” takes a trip to the Aurora Fossil Festival, a 2-day event where people can have an interactive learning experience, spend the day being a paleontologist digging for fossils, and take home a piece of the past. Cynthia Crane shares all about their museum and “C” even tries digging up some fossils myself! Follow @heyitsc_tv

