In this episode, “C” discovers how the Arts Council of Wayne Co. is paying it forward with their new Healing Arts Program that includes art forms and practices that reduce stress.

Dreamweaver is a Reiki Master/Teacher who leads ‘Mindful Mondays’, which is a unique opportunity to experience an alternative path to healing and well-being through meditation with a goal to help people to RELAX!

To learn more about the Arts Council of Wayne County’s Healing Ars Program visit www.artsinwayne.org

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!