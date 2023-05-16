In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” checks in with Beare Garden Animal Rescue to see how they’re paying it forward to save felines with their live fundraising event at Emerge Art Gallery.

Executive Dir. Kathy Heath shares how her organization is making every effort to save felines when all other shelters are full or don’t accept animals. Marion Blackburn has adopted cats from Beare Garden and shares her cat Esther’s story.

All money raised from this event is used for veterinary care.