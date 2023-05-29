In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” visits My Sister’s Attic a shop to stop domestic violence and meets with Executive Director Laura King who shares how they’re paying it forward by providing home essentials to women who are survivors. Their mission is to break the cycle of domestic violence while enhancing individual self-sufficiency and promoting healthy family relationships in our community. follow @heyitsc_tv

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!