Meghan tries some New York style pizza (made with love!) and some Cinnamon Toast Crunch-flavored, bacon-topped, deep-fried cheesecake (also made with love!) for one of the tastiest places to grab FOOD ON THE GO!

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!