In this episode, “C” sings Yolanda Henderson’s latest gospel song with her called “We Cry Out.” Singer-songwriter Yolanda Henderson’s music is immersed with sounds of praise and worship with hints of gospel, Jazz and neo soul. Follow “C” on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV

