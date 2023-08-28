In this episode, Sonya Moye a self-published author of “This Place My Testimony Of Self Healing Through Poetry, God’s Word & Prayerful Spiritual Connectivity,” and founder of an organization ‘Sistahz Supporting Sistahz’ which aims to provide a safe & supportive space for women to come together, share their stories, & find strength in sisterhood.

Driven by her passion for uplifting and empowering women she held her first annual women’s conference Focus & S.L.AY. an event which brought together women from all walks of life, providing them with a “safe and intimate setting” to learn, grow, and connect from motivational speeches, and meaningful discussions from empowered women.

