In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” tours Bear-Ology in Plymouth, NC with Black bear enthusiast Tom Harrison. Tom is the driving force behind the creation of the NC Black Bear Festival and has served as its event coordinator since it began in 2015. He’s very excited about their upcoming National Black Bear festival in 2024.

To learn more about Bear-Ology and the National Black Bear Festival visit www.bear-ology.com and www.ncbearfest.com

