Issa vibe all the time when you’re an Outrun Media Group creator! 🤩

In this episode, “C” links up with OMG Music Director/Talent Liaison T$TACCZ who shares the gems 💎 she offers to aspiring artists to help them achieve their musical goals. T$TACCZ is a dope artist who expresses her love for rap and urban fashion.

“The Queen of the Vybe” is also a shoe designer and reveals her “OMG” sneaker collab with @aliveshoes which are all custom and handmade from Italy’s finest leathers.

Vybe Addiccz Entertainment and Outrun Media Group work together to achieve the highest quality of premium content.