Come one, come all! A journey we take into the past as we explore the Kinston Renaissance Faire! A time was had, and we promise no dragons were harmed in the filming of this journey. Join us, friends as we set off on an epic quest for a turkey leg!

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!