ECU’s Thomas Harriot College of Arts & Sciences hosted their Voyages of Discovery Series featuring Actor and Director Sean Astin.

He is best known for his classic role as Samwise Gamgee in the “Lord of the Rings” film series, Mikey Walsh in “The Goonies,” Daniel Ruettiger in “Rudy,” and Billy Tepper in “Toy Soldiers” etc.

ECU faculty and staff spent “An Evening with Astin” hearing remarkable stories from his personal life and career through his experiences having a parent who battled bipolar disorder.

His mother Actress Patty Duke best known for her role in “The Miracle Worker,” worked to destigmatize mental illness.

Now, Astin is paying it forward as a vocal advocate for literacy, mental health awareness, bipolar disorder, and civic engagement.

