Black History Month: ECU student creates platform to support Black and minority owned businesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Kenny Roach is an East carolina University senior studying exercise physiology, but he’s torn between two passions.

One day a question came to him, how can he support more Black and minority owned businesses?

“It would be awesome if we had a platform that I could just see all these different types of businesses so I know where to go,” he says.

That’s why he created Colorful Desires.

“I can do more than I can say. I can chant and protest, I can say things. I’ve been a part of protests, I’ve screamed as loud as my lungs can take it.”

The racial injustice the world saw in 2020 weighed heavy on Kenny and his community and he wanted to do more. He took his business idea and turned it into something bigger than himself.

Colorful Desires has many categories to choose from and close to fifty vendors on his website.

Kenny explains, “We’re preparing to launch an app very soon in early 2021. It’s going to be a marketplace for minority businesses for whatever you want to shop.”

Colorful Desires not only helps minority owned businesses gain exposure but it connects like-minded individuals

“We did our first pop-up shop which was the best thing that I’ve ever been involved in, I got to meet other people who had businesses and it was a different type of vibe because they’re all entrepreneurs, says Cindy Trejo, the creator of CT Designs.

Kenny is encouraging people to be a part of the solution.

“We’re making it as easy and as simple as possible. When I have this light I want to shine it. When I see light in people I want to help them shine brightly on others,”he says.

Kenny tells 9OYS he’s excited to see colorful desires grow. He plans to expand the website to more cities and universities across the state of North Carolina.