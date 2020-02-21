Black History Month: Greenville & the African American Music Trail

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The art and music scene in Greenville is expanding through events like the African American music series at Merge Art Gallery and you might be surprised who had a hand in getting it all started.

Carroll Dashiell traveled the world playing jazz but found himself settling down in Greenville.

But for some, Dashiell in that job struck a wrong chord.

Dashiell wanted to do something — this music man wanted to create more harmony.

Then he realized someone started writing this score long before he moved here.

Dashiell hit on an inspiring note — a mural to honor Dr. Billy Taylor.

Dashiell wants to see more people joining in — getting an appreciation of Greenville’s African American roots and that the music of his people — is in everyone’s life.

Dashiell hopes will continue to help grow and celebrate African American music and culture in Greenville.