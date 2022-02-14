Family seeks to honor Winston-Salem war hero Lawrence Joel with plaque at Carolina Field of Honor — how you can help

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The name Lawrence Joel may ring familiar to people in the Piedmont Triad.

His name is on a couple of buildings, you see. The Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem chief among them.

But people might know not the story of why Lawrence Joel is memorialized in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem native received the Medal of Honor for saving 13 lives while injured himself during the Vietnam War. He was awarded by President Johnson in 1967 and he was the first living Black American to win the honor since the Spanish-American war nearly 70 years prior.

His family is working to continue honoring his legacy. They’re fundraising to get a special plague at the Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville, and are asking for the community’s help in preserving the legacy of this local hero.

You can visit the Carolina Field of Honor website. On the top of their homepage you’ll see a link that says “Joel Plaque Donations.” You can visit that page to donate through PayPal or get the address to mail a check.

Every dollar counts to help honor this local hero.