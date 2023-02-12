GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first-ever Black Student Success Summit took place over the weekend at East Carolina University’s campus.

The event’s purpose is to motivate and inspire young African-American students at ECU to believe in themselves and build networking with alumni and business leaders in the area.

Dr. Lathan Turner, the keynote speaker on Sunday, said this is all about connecting.

“We don’t ever want any of our students to get lost,” Turner said. “This being a learning laboratory here at the university it is only natural that we teach them, we give them skills and help them build their skills so that they can go out into the world and in the community and make a difference.”

“A lot of the people who spoke today, the panelists, they have a connection to the East Carolina community through academics, scholarship and things of that nature,” said Timothy Ellerby II, president of the Black Students Union.

Elleby said hopefully more events like this will happen in the near future.