GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — North Carolina Representative Gloristine Brown, Eva Clayton, United States Congressman Don Davis, James Fairfax and Dr. Garrie Moore will all be honored during the Black History Month Celebration at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

The church is located at 1001 Hooker Road in Greenville. The event will take place on Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.

Dr. Joyce Ann Ladner is participating as the keynote speaker for the event. She is an author, civil rights activist and civil servant. Ladner is also the only woman to serve as president of Howard University.

The Elizabeth City State University Choir will also provide musical entertainment during the celebration.

The theme of the gathering is called “A Vision in the Midst of Darkness,” which is based on the Biblical scripture of Habakkuk 2:2-3.