ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — History isn’t just a lesson plan for some students at a Martin County school. It was a chance to show off their talents, learn and teach, too.

Black history wax statues and orchestra music highlighted South Creek Elementary School’s Black History Wax Museum history program. There were 40 Black history figures who were on display, played by the students at the Robersonville school.

WNCT’s Ryan Harper spoke with Mrs. Erica Lightfoot about the 4th and 5th graders who played music during the event, the number of statues on display, and much more.

