Kinston native’s design honored by Target for Black History Month

Kinston, N.C. (WNCT) A major retailer is giving young artists a chance to have their clothing designs shown in stores across the country. One of the winners of this year’s Target HBCU Black History Month Design Challenge is from here in the east.

His name is KeShawn Sanders. This Kinston native is showcasing the Black experience and he’s happy to know people all over the country are wearing and carrying his message.

“Mind, Body, and Soul” are the words displayed in sanders winning design.

Sanders chose this message to let people know being Black is not a trend and not something to be celebrated just one month out of the year. He believes it’s something deeply rooted in history and culture. Sanders started this process with Target last spring. He’s excited to see his hard work pay off.

“We always get stuck in the struggles of being Black, we sometimes neglect the beauty of it. We are beautiful people. Mind, Body, and Soul…that’s what I wanted to put into the layout. Hey, don’t forget we are beautiful people inside and out,” said KeShawn Sanders, Design Challenge Winner.

Sanders graduated from North Carolina A&T last year with a degree in visual media design. He hopes to develop his talent and eventually work in movie set design.

Sanders says he’s so excited about this that he sometimes goes into Target just to see who’s buying his shirts and bags.

Sanders wants to also thank the people who have supported him along the way: