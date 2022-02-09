Marching bands are engrained in the culture of HBCUs; NC A&T has one of the best in the nation

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s hard to talk Black history without talking Black music.

Marching bands at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs, have been trendsetters that other bands would go on to follow since the day they first high stepped onto the field.

The Triad is home to one of the best bands in the nation.

In fact, the North Carolina A&T State University “Blue and Gold Marching Machine” was just named HBCU Marching Band of the Year. It’s just one example of how HBCU marching bands have told the story of Black History for generations.

“When you think about the HBCU culture, the HBCU schools, just the atmosphere of an HBCU, you automatically think about the band,” said Assistant Director of Bands, Dr. Lamon Lawhorn.

Simply put, the band serves as an ambassador for the school: a moving, grooving, and high-stepping recruiting billboard.

“At most schools, people leave at halftime for football games,” he explained. “But at HBCUs, everybody comes to the halftime of football games. So the culture of an HBCU literally revolves around the music and the band.”

“I would definitely say the band is the heartbeat of the campus,” added drum major Myles Nooks.

From sweating it out in the summer at band camp to suiting up on game day, Nooks says they practice a lot of long hours. “But it’s all worth it to see that performance on Saturday.”

They play songs that come from a time – as the old folks say – when music was real music.

“The music from the 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s those were instrumentalists. So what music translates more to a band than when it is played by actual instrumentalists,” Lawhorn said.

And they play the hits of today.

“You hear popular songs on campus and students are jamming to them and having a good time. The band ends up playing them at football games or pep band at basketball games. And it just creates that atmosphere that everybody looks for at HBCUs.”

The story of Black history runs, largely, through HBCUs. The A&T Four sparked the national sit-in movement when they sat down at the Woolworth’s counter in downtown Greensboro.

Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., the first Black North Carolina Supreme Court justice Henry Frye, astronaut Ronald Mcnair, and Academy-award-winning entertainer Terrance J all walked these grounds at different times.

One thing their time here had in common: the sounds and beats of the Blue and Gold Marching Machine. That history is not lost on Myles Nooks.

“I know that Black History Month is a great time and is really time for us to hone in on our traditions and our culture and the things that make us African Americans and the things that make us proud,” Nooks said. “This band is one thing that makes me proud,” he said. “I appreciate everybody that’s given me an opportunity to lead and be a part of this band. I appreciate everybody that has come before me and marched in this band because they set precedents and they set the legacy for this band and what made me want to come here.”

That includes his own high school band director from E.E. Smith High in Fayetteville.

“My band director was a graduate of North Caroling A&T State University. He also played in the band and was a drum major in the band. I used to always hear these great stories about these great stories of him being in the Blue and Gold Marching Machine and how much fun he had. For me to actually come here and do some of the same things he did, become a drum major and lead on the highest level, it was amazing for me to get that opportunity.”

An opportunity to keep this history marching on.