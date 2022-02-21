Nina Simone’s 89th birthday: The enduring legacy left by the North Carolina-born High Priestess of Soul

UNSPECIFIED – 1968: This studio portrait shows American pianist and jazz singer Nina Simone reclining on the floor circa 1968. Simone, whose deep, raspy voice made her a unique jazz figure and later helped chronicle the civil rights movement, died in her sleep on April 21, 2003 of natural causes after a long illness. She was 70. (Photo by Getty Images)

(WGHP) — In February, we take the time to celebrate and remember Black history across the country.

As the month draws to a close, we have to take time to remember a piece of Black history that’s close to home in North Carolina.

Eunice Kathleen Waymon might not be a name that the average person recognizes. But in the small Polk County town of Tryon, her birthplace bears a historical marker, preserving it for generations.

She might be more recognizable to people as Nina Simone, the High Priestess of Soul, a titanic figure of music history, whose influence and music have rippled through the ages, nearly 20 years after her death.

The official website for Nina Simone has a timeline of her career, breaking down her rise into stardom, with clippings and scans detailing everything from performances to festivals, record releases to photoshoots.

Early Life

NEW YORK: Nina Simone performs on the CBS television program “The Ed Sullivan Show” on February 29, 1960. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

On February 21, 1933, Eunice Kathleen Waymon was born to a poor family in the small town of Tryon, North Carolina, in Polk County.

She began playing the piano as a young girl, with her first lessons paid for by her mother’s employer. She and her sisters formed the “Waymon Sisters Group” to play at church and school functions.

At age five, Eunice was the official pianist for her methodist church.

At age 12, she began attending a boarding school for Black girls in Asheville. She excelled academically and graduated in 1950.

Eunice spent a summer learning at Julliard after graduation. Her family moved from Tryon at that point, relocating to Philadelphia as Eunice prepared to audition at the Curtis Institute of Music.

She was rejected. While staff denied racial prejudice had anything to do with it, she believed it did.

She was awarded an honorary degree from the Curtis Institute days before her death in 2003.

The Birth of Nina Simone

American musician and activist Nina Simone backstage with the cast of rock musical ‘Hair’, 4th December 1968. (Photo by Les Lee/Daily Express/Getty Images)

Her first public appearance as Nina Simone was in 1955 in Atlantic City. She took the moniker, combined from a boyfriend’s pet name and the name of a French actress, because she believed her parents would disapprove of the type of music she was playing.

During some of the earliest Atlantic City performances, she was recorded without her knowledge. Those pirated recordings were released in the mid-1960s, and a legal battle ensued to stop the company from continuing to publish the pirated record.

Her first official album, “Little Girl Blue,” was released in 1959. Her rendition of “I Loves You, Porgy” from the opera “Porgy & Bess” hit the Billboard charts. Due to a sale of the rights, she never benefited financially from “Little Girl Blue” despite its success.

She signed a recording contract with Colpix Records in 1959 but remained indifferent to the recording industry throughout her career, more interested in classical music than playing pop music, which biographers say she mostly did to fund her ongoing music studies.

Civil Rights activism

In 1964, she switched from Colpix Records to Phillips Records. She released “Nine Simone Live in Concert” that year.

American pianist and jazz singer Nina Simone performs October 18, 1964. (Photo by Getty Images)

While she had always played songs that spoke to her heritage, this was the first album where she directly addressed racial inequity with the song “Mississippi Goddam,” written as a reaction to the murder of Medgar Evers and the church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama that killed four little Black girls.

This was the first protest song that Nina Simone would write, but it wouldn’t be the last.

After the song was released as a single, it was boycotted. Copies were even smashed by a Carolina radio station and returned to Philips. Simone recalled the song came to her “in a rush of fury, hatred and determination” in later interviews.

Simone’s activism grew stronger after that. She performed and spoke at civil rights meetings, such as at the Selma to Montgomery marches. Like Malcolm X she advocated violent revolution. The release of her music slowed as her activism took center stage.

In her autobiography, she wrote that “I felt more alive then than I feel now because I was needed, and I could sing something to help my people.”

Later life and continuing impact

Nina Simone performs during a concert in Algiers. (ELEONORE BAKHTADZE/AFP via Getty Images)

Nina Simone left the United States in 1970, staying in Barbados for some time. She returned briefly, but there were warrants out for her arrest due to unpaid taxes (left unpaid as a protest against the Vietnam War) and she left again, living in Liberia for a time and settling in France, though she also spent some time in Amsterdam. She lived in France until the end of her life.

Her final album was released in 1993. She died of breast cancer in 2003.

“She is loved or feared, adored or disliked,” Maya Angelou wrote in 1970, “but few who have met her music or glimpsed her soul react with moderation.”

She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the late 1980s. Simone was known to be prone to fits of anger, even while performing.

In 1985, Simone fired a gun at a record company executive, whom she accused of stealing royalties. Simone said she “tried to kill him” but “missed.”

Rolling Stone named her the 29th greatest singer of all time, writing “her honey-coated, slightly adenoidal cry was one of the most affecting voices of the civil rights movement.”

She received a Grammy Hall of Fame Award in 2000.

Recording artist Andra Day pays tribute to Nina Simone. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 and in 2019, “Mississippi Goddam” was inducted into the Library of Congress.

Her music has been cited as an influence by artists that range from The Beatles to Maynard James Keenan of Tool and generations of music in between, spanning every conceivable genre from jazz, soul, blues to rap and metal. She’s been sampled by Kanye West and her songs have appeared in popular shows like “Shameless” and “The Blacklist.”

Her personal legacy may have been complicated; a civil rights firebrand with more than a few personal demons, but no one can deny the influence she had on popular music.

You can watch the Academy Award-nominated documentary What Happened, Miss Simone? on Netflix. You can also watch Nina Simone perform in the Academy Award-nominated documentary Summer of Soul on Hulu.

