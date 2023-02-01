WINTERVILLE, N.C. – Voting is now open in UScellular’s ninth Annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Jack Minges Unit.

Voting is available online. You can click here to vote for their favorite piece of original art.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Jack Minges Unit members created original pieces of artwork representing influential Black STEM icons. These included historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators who have made vital contributions to the world of science, technology, engineering and math. Uscellular associates worked with Club members in January to begin their drawings.

The finalists from Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Jack Minges Unit were chosen by Club representatives based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Voting will remain open until February 28. Anyone 18 or older can vote for their favorite.

The finalists’ artwork is also digitally displayed at UScellular’s Pitt County locations at 4225 Winterville Parkway in Winterville and 207 S.E. Greenville Blvd. in Greenville.

The top three vote-getters will be announced in March and prizes include gift cards in the following amounts:

$250 for 1 st Place

Place $150 for 2 nd Place

Place $100 for 3rd Place

The public can vote for their favorite artwork by going to newsroom.uscellular.com or clicking here.