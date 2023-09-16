GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hispanic Heritage Month is officially underway. On Saturday, Amexican Incorporated hosted its 20th annual Latino Festival at Town Common in Greenville.

With 10 different performance groups and more than 40 businesses and agencies at the event, the festival was the biggest yet. There was food, clothing, art and games. Organizers said this event celebrates Hispanic heritage and shows the Latino culture in Eastern North Carolina.

“This is an opportunity for you to engage with the Latin American community,” said Juvencio Rocha, Amexican Inc. executive director. “You don’t have to travel abroad to meet your next-door neighbor here in Eastern North Carolina, especially here in Greenville. So this is an opportunity to get a little taste of food, culture, music and information.”

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15-Oct. 15.