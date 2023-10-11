WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hispanic Heritage Month draws to a close this Sunday. The celebrations continue in Eastern North Carolina. On Wednesday, a group on Pitt Community College’s campus AMEXCAN at PCC honored the month with a gathering.

It is the first-ever Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at PCC put on by students for students. Students, staff and faculty showed up to enjoy cultural music, dance and food.

“It’s exciting. I love my culture, and I’m glad we’re able to celebrate, celebrate everybody’s culture here for it, for everybody to understand us and who we are,” said AMEXCAN at PCC President and Founder Rodolfo Martinez Barron.

Organizers said they wanted to show up and let people know Hispanic Heritage Month is alive and well in Eastern North Carolina.

“We’re everywhere. Celebrate us. Celebrate our independence and just celebrate who we are,” Barron said.

There were resources available at the fair along with local agencies.

“We have 11 resources here from Pitt Community College itself,” Barron said. “AMEXCAN Inc. the nonprofit, and Greene County Health doing glucose and blood pressure check.”

Amy Arriaga is a student ambassador at PCC and one of the dancers at the event.

“I need to represent my country, and I’m so happy to do it. So, when people ask me about it, I just share everything I love about my culture, it’s awesome, to be honest,” Arriaga said.

Celebrations like these bring people together, Morales said.

“I know that a lot of people on campus have told me, ‘I want to meet more Hispanic people here. I don’t know them.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, come out, we’re having this event to celebrate all the countries,'” AMEXCAN at PCC Treasurer Karla Ibarra Morales said. “Just really get us all together and celebrate our community, celebrate who we are.”