GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, running from September 15 until October 15. This month-long event celebrates the culture and traditions of the LatinX community.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is a very important month for all Hispanic Latinos because it’s a month that we get to celebrate our culture such as music, food, friends, and family. And it’s also to remember where we are from, where our roots are, and also to teach the younger generation about us.” Jenifer Rodriguez Alvarez, director of Internships & Volunteers, AMEXCAN

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelley proclaimed the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month for the 11th consecutive year in the City of Greenville. Stating in the declaration, the Hispanic community “represent an integral and necessary part of our state.” He goes on to say, “The City of Greenville openly welcomes and supports its distinct cultural diversity; and we are further inspired by the economic, social, and cultural contributions of the Hispanic population. Although this national recognition lasts each year for one month, we work endlessly to create a more socially-inclusive and diverse society with equality for all populations.”

Proclamation from the Mayor

Members of the group AMEXCAN focus on advocacy and outreach, providing resources and pushing for bilingual workers, interpreters and resources offered in Spanish for the Spanish-speaking community.

“We do events for them, giving them free PPE items such as masks, hand sanitizers, and also at-home COVID tests, and also spread information and resources from the different clinics, health departments, anything like that for them,” says Rodriquez Alvarez. “It’s important to us because not a lot of these resources out there have them in Spanish, and that’s why we’re trying to tell every agency or any organization that we meet with, to have these resources in Spanish for the Latino community to understand.”





AMEXCAN will host a Latino Festival on October 15 at the Town Commons in Greenville. A celebration of culture, food, dancing, music and so much more!