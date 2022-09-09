GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina, or AMEXCAN, celebrated 21 years of serving the Latino community of Greenville on Friday.

Just days ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month, people gathered at the Greenville Convention Center to bring awareness to the multiple resources AMEXCAN offers and to announce the lineup of events for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Some programs recognized include AMEXCAN’s education, health, and advocacy outreach initiatives. Bianca Perez is the Director of Community and Cultural Affairs for AMEXCAN. She said that AMEXCAN wants people to know about the resources the organization offers.

“Education, health, and advocacy. So on those three, they go in hand, to educate people on how to help each other out, to advocate for the Latino community which is way more important than anything in this world to me honestly, and health because that’s one of most importance in the Latino community,” Perez said.

The City of Greenville also recognized AMEXCAN’s work in the area.

“Greenville is a great community. It has a tremendous amount of diversity and being able to bring different cultures here and allowing people to be able to experience those cultures is extremely important, and AMEXCAN does an incredible job with being able to help the Latino population and also bring people together at the same time,” Mayor PJ Connelly said.

Connelly not only proclaimed September 15 through October 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month in Greenville but also proclaimed September 15 through September 22 to be AMEXCAN Appreciation Week as well. It’s all to recognize the organization’s efforts to serve the local Latino community.

Health Programs Director Natalia Figueroa-Bernal said that she hopes AMEXCAN continues to be a resource for the community.

“AMEXCAN has been here in Pitt County for 21 years. We have a presence here. We work with community organizations and community members, and we just want to connect resources to the Hispanics here in Pitt County,” said Figueroa-Bernal.

AMEXCAN Hispanic Heritage Month’s lineup of events includes the following: