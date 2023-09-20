GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s School of Music is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a free guitar series. The concert is in its sixth year, with three different performances planned.

A guitar is an instrument that needs no translation. At the AJ Fletcher Music Center, the ECU School of Music is showing how the sounds from a guitar can cross languages and cultures. Dr. Elliot Frank is part of the ECU faculty. Not only did he help organize the event but he is also performing.

“The music that you’re going to hear in this concert series comes from popular traditions and folk traditions from Latin America and Spain,” Frank said.

There are three performances: this Thursday, September 26 and October 3. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15.

“There’s really nothing more Hispanic than this style of guitar playing,” Frank said. “The guitar came to the New World from Spain, came to Latin America from Spain and it sort of merged itself with folk traditions.”

“It very much comes from the soul sort of people. Even if it’s not your culture, you’ll still kind of respond to that.”

There is something special about Spanish and South American music being played on a guitar.

“It can be played so many different ways. It can be played as a concert instrument, the way you’ll hear it here. It’s also an instrument of the people, it’s used in folk instruments. It really kind of bridges the gap.” said Frank.

These recitals share the passion of the guitar with ears ready to listen.

“People automatically see a guitar and they know they’re going to hear something they’re going to like,” Frank said. “It’s just good music, it touches people.”