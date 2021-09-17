ECU guitar series honors Hispanic heritage

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The 2021 Hispanic Heritage Guitar Series returns to East Carolina University’s A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall beginning Monday.

All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and face coverings are required.

ECU School of Music professor Elliot Frank started the concert series five years ago in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, observed Sept. 15-Oct. 15.

Sponsored by the School of Music and the ECU Summer Guitar Festival, the series begins Monday with a free concert by guest artist Rene Izquierdo. Classical Guitar magazine commended the artist’s “unforgettable versatility, sensitivity and sublime musicianship.”

On Oct. 5, Dr. Cain Budds, associate professor of guitar and music theory at Louisiana State University, will perform.

The remaining concerts Oct. 9-10 require tickets, which can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 252-328-4788. Each concert is $20 for adults, or $10 for students, ECU faculty and staff, and seniors.

On Oct. 9, ECU’s Frank and the Li Zohn Duo will perform. Erdong Li and Andrew Zohn are faculty members in the Schwob School of Music at Columbus State University.

The final concert will be Oct. 10 with Jean Pierre Castillo, Nattakarn Kijrattanakarn and the Kossler Duo. Brothers Adam and John Kossler are established soloists, chamber musicians and educators, and together have been described as “charming and virtuosic” by Classical Guitar magazine. Castillo and Adam Kossler are ECU alumni, while Kijrattanakarn is a master’s student at ECU.

Artists are offering master classes Oct. 9-10 as part of the Hispanic Heritage Guitar Weekend. For more information or to apply for a master class, contact Frank at franke@ecu.edu or 252-328-6245.