GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Creating a home away from home is what several Hispanic and Latino organizations are doing on East Carolina University’s campus, especially during Hispanic Heritage Month.

According to ECU, there were 2,237 Hispanic students in the student population in 2021. To help those students, there are several organizations on campus that offer unique resources for Hispanic and Latino students.

From AMEXCAN at ECU to a sorority and organizations for medical and dental students, they offer social and volunteer opportunities as well as professional development. ECU is also now considered a HACU, a Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities.

“From the HACU recognition, we’re expecting an increase of Hispanic students enrollment and scholarships and other resources for those that currently attend ECU and those that are incoming,” said Natalia Figueroa-Bernal, senior student and president of AMEXCAN at ECU.

Figueroa-Bernal also said the Ledonia Wright Cultural Center is a great resource for Hispanic students. They offer resume and cover letter help as well as interview prep year-round.

AMEXCAN at ECU will host a Latinx Heritage Month celebration on Sep, 22. It’ll be from 6-8 p.m. near the student center, and will include tacos from Anita’s, resources for students and fellowship in celebration of the month.