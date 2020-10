GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year starting from September 15 to October 15.

September 15 marks the anniversary of independence for several Latin American countries.

Thanks to two presidential proclamations, the once week-long celebration is now expanded to four weeks.

In honor of the month, 9 On Your Side has put together a Hidden History special, celebrating Hispanic Heritage.

