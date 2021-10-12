Hispanic Heritage Month: Family brings a taste of traditional Mexican food to Havelock; Trayendo el sabor mexicano a Havelock

HAVELOCK, NC (WNCT) Food is an imporant factor in any Hispanic household. It brings together friends and family. On U.S. Highway 70, you can find just that at La Casa del Patron.

Twenty years ago, Antonio Quezada and his family migrated to the United States from the state of Guanajuato in Central Mexico. With more than a decade of experience in restaurant management, the Quezada family decided to share passion for food with Eastern North Carolina. In 2015, the family opened La Casa del Patron.

“Initially it was called ‘la casa del Señor,’ but we decided to name the restaurant La Casa del Patron,” said Antonio Quezada, co-owner of La Casa del Patron.

The restaurant’s name translates to the house of the boss, but the family says they aren’t the ones in charge. Their customers are the ones in charge.

“I am not the boss, the people are demanding service, so we serve them,” said Quezada.

Quezada believes the kitchen is the heart of his restaurant as they pump out variety of authentic Mexican dishes. You can find food from various states in Mexico, including from Yucatán, Puebla, and Guanajuato. Their menu also offers el molcajete, a traditional Mexican dish plated on a stone-made bowl. It comes with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, as well as charro beans, grilled cactus and slices of grilled queso fresco.

El molcajete

There is also a salsa bar at La Casa del Patron, providing customers the opportunity to choose which level of spice is right for them.

The Quezada family said a new chef has joined their team; they plan to add new dishes to their menu in the coming month.

Below you can watch a Spanish version of this story.

Hace dos décadas, la familia Quezada dejó su estado natal de Guanajuato para comenzar una nueva vida en Carolina del Norte. Con experiencia de manejar un restaurante, el señor Antonio y su familia decidió abrir un restaurante mexicano en Havelock en 2015.

“Inicialmente era la casa del Señor, entonces ya dije por qué no la casa del patrón,” dijo el señor Antonio.

Pero la familia dice que ellos no son los que estan encargo.

“No es que el patrón soy yo, el patrón es la gente que viene a comer aquí,” dijo el señor Antonio.

El señor Antonio dice que le encanta tener un restaurante como negocio familiar.

“Somos un negocio familiar. Está mi esposa, mi hija, mi yerno, el hermano de mi yerno, mi cuñada, y el esposo de mi cuñada,” dijo el señor Antonio.

Agrega que los cocineros son una parte clave del éxito de su restaurante.

“La cocina es bien importante, que yo siempre he dicho que la cocina es el corazón de un negocio,” dijo el señor Antonio.

Puede encontrar comida de varios estados de México, incluidos de Yucatán, Puebla y Guanajuato. Su menú también ofrece el molcajete, un plato tradicional que viene con algunos antojos favoritos como bistec, pollo, camarones asados. También trae frijoles charros, nopal y rebandadas de queso fresco.

La familia Quezada dijo que un nuevo chef se unió a su equipo; planean agregar nuevos platos a su menú el próximo mes.