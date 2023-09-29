TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Making boots is in Oscar Cruz Nino’s blood.

Most days, Cruz can be found bent over a sewing machine or in his workspace creating a new pair of shoes for a customer. Each and every design has a hidden “B,” for Belma, his wife and muse.

“All my designs have the ‘B’ for Belma,” said Cruz.

He learned to make boots by watching his grandfather. For hours he would sit with his head in the palm of his hand, observing as his grandfather worked on his craft. Now, Cruz, a master of his craft, remembers the first pair of boots he ever made.

“I watched my granddaddy all my life. When I made my first pair, I was 12 years old. When my granddaddy saw the little bitty shoes, he called them little avocados,” said Cruz.

It takes Cruz a day and a half to make one pair of boots. Now he makes around seven pairs of boots or shoes a week and said that it never gets old.

“Making a pair of boots or making a pair of shoes, for me, makes me real happy. I really enjoy myself,” said Cruz.

All of the things that his grandfather taught him have turned his business into a success.

“It’s guaranteed to fit, and guaranteed you’ll like it,” Cruz says to each of his customers. “Sometimes I miss fit. Not too much.”

He’s had many satisfied customers, and that is what drives him to continue producing his shoes.

“I really, really enjoy myself. It makes me happy to see the people walk happy,” said Cruz.