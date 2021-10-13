Hispanic Heritage: Morehead City eatery helping community members while still serving quality food

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Miguel Guerra is the owner of Flos Sabros Latinos, Y El Mercadito. He came to Eastern North Carolina at age 13 from El Salvador.

His business in Morehead City has been doing well and also impacting the community with everything to health care to providing resources for daily needs.

“So far we are doing pretty good. We usually like to help all the locals and trying to guide them to the right direction,” Guerra said.

“So we don’t just focus on one group, we try to work with all of them together. And we even have people from Haiti that show up and kind of ask them for their own help, because, you know, we kind of tried to help everyone.”

