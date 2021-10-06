Online Originals: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage and one organization’s legacy in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — AMEXCAN will host a multicultural festival this Friday. It’ll be at Town Common in Greenville, amplifying the voices of this community in Eastern North Carolina.

AMEXCAN and Greenville Parks and Recreation are partnering to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be a resource fair starting at 4 p.m, called Unidos por Nuestra Salud. It will share information on organizations like the Center for Domestic Violence and their programs. Then, the celebration begins with a showing of Zootopia in Spanish.

The organization is also celebrating its 20-year anniversary, saying AMEXCAN started with humble beginnings with small outreach events and now has a team of staff members dedicated to uplifting the Latino community. Members say they’re here to stay and want to share what people in ENC should know about this community.

“How necessary and essential that this community is, not only in the state of North Carolina, but in the east, and we really want to celebrate the culture,” says Alex Urban, the association’s Advocacy Coordinator.

Last Tuesday, Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly proclaimed September 15th to October 15th as Hispanic Heritage Month in Greenville. The city of Rocky Mount and Wilson also issued Hispanic Heritage Month proclamations.

