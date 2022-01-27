Onslow County Library celebrating Black History Month by ‘Traveling While Black in Onslow County’

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Onslow County Library will be hosting its “Traveling While Black in Onslow County” event starting February 5 at 2 p.m.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate Black History Month and feature local African American voices, landmarks, and businesses throughout the county.

There will be many programs throughout the month of February. The first will feature Houston Shinal, who will be discussing and focusing on the Montford Point Marines and their significance to the Jacksonville community as well as in American history.

On February 12, Dr. Rev. Amy Ciceron will do a presentation on St. Julia Chruch. St. Julia Church has had a strong history of pursuing freedom.

On February 19, the library will present a virtual tour of the Jacksonville-Onslow African American Heritage Trail. The trial is a joint project between the Business Diversity Council, Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce. Onslow County Museum, as well as Onslow County Tourism.

February 26, Angela Thrope, the Director of the NC African American Heritage Commission, will be on Zoom. The event will take place at 2 p.m. in the main library meeting room. She will focus on the Eastern North Carolina locations of the NC Green Book Project.

This project is an initiative of the NC African American Heritage Commission and lists over 300 African American businesses that were considered “oasis spaces” for travelers.

The last event of the month will feature a Black-owned small business and organization fair. The fair will begin at 1 p.m. The attendants will meet local business and organization owners from the Onslow area, and they will learn about how they can support small businesses.