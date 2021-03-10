Local museum to honor Women’s History Month with new exhibit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) 9 On Your Side is continuing to honor Women’s History Month one museum in the east just recently installed a window exhibit thanks to the Smithsonian.

Every day women are creating inventions that are changing all of our lives. But women, those women don’t have equal opportunities to receive much recognition.

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Greenville has installed a Smithsonian exhibit called “Picturing Women Inventors.” This window display explores the inventions of 19 American women. It showcases the breakthroughs, motivations, and challenges women encountered while pursuing their goals as inventors. They range from astronauts, computer pioneers, and businesswomen. Also, athletes, engineers, and even teenage inventors.

“We are changing the world. It helps to inspire for me in this position. It’s important to inspire young women to want to be involved in some of the fields that historically speaking women have not been very represented in,” said Emily Jarvis, North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

2013 was the last time data on women working in S.T.E.M. was collected. The numbers show approximately 30.5% of those working in S.T.E.M. fields in North Carolina are women, compared with 28.8% nationwide being women.

The poster exhibit will be here until the end of the month. It’s free. All you have to do is walk up to the window.