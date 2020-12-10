NCHSAA releases first draft of proposed 2021-25 realignment for high school sports

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released its first draft of the 2021-25 Conference Realignment plan.

The NCHSAA meets and realigns conferences every four years to keep high school sports running smoothly and in geographical conformity. School size and location are the primary aspects taken into consideration along with such things as travel time two and from events.

Realignment impacts every public high school in the state. Click here to see the latest list.

The first draft was done by the NCHSAA staff and, Commissioner Que Tucker said, significant efforts were made to focus on factors the Realignment Committee said were most important to the schools.

“The number of ‘split conferences’ in this alignment draft represents the Realignment Committee’s desire not to limit those,” Tucker said. “It also takes into consideration the protection of natural rivalries and strongly considers geography and travel time. Of course, this means the way of getting into the playoffs must be reviewed and updated. That will come later.”

Member schools may submit concerns or suggestions to the NCHSAA through an online form by January 8. The Realignment Committee will reconvene on Jan. 13 to review submissions from schools and make adjustments as appropriate to the first draft.

The second draft of conference alignments will be sent to the membership on January 14. Once the second draft has been posted, schools will have the opportunity to submit an appeal in writing by January 21. All appeals will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.