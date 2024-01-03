WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin County will have its third head football coach in two seasons as Hunter Jenks was announced as the next leader of the program during a press conference on Wednesday.

Jenks has had stops at Clayton, Vance County and South Johnston, according to HighSchoolOT.com. Jenks is replacing Mike Sartain, who quit during week four of the football season. Martin County Athletic Director Asim McGill, who once coached Riverside for 15 seasons, took over duties and finished out the 2023 season.

Martin County fielded a team with students from Riverside High School and South Creek High School, the two public schools in the county. It finished the season 5-6, losing in the first round of the Class 2-A state playoffs to Southeast Alamance, 27-13.

Jenks most recently served as offensive and defensive coordinator at Millbrook High School in Raleigh. The Wildcats were 33-7 since Jenks arrived in 2021, according to HighSchoolOT.com.

He stepped down as head coach at Clayton High School in 2019 amid an eligibility issue that was later cleared by Johnston County Public Schools. During Wednesday’s meeting, he pointed to physicality, togetherness and confidence as the driving points for his teams. He wants to take that same approach for Martin County.

“It’s hard work, and it’s every day, and it’s consistency and some people might have great ideas but can you wake up every single day and execute your idea?” Jenks told the crowd in attendance. “And when you fail, because life is full of failures, you know, how do you bounce back? That’s what we’re going to try and instill in our student-athletes here, is to be good students first, then good sons, then good football players.”