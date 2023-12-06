CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro and Mount Airy will meet again in the NC High School Athletic Association Class 1-A state high school football championship this weekend.

Their game, which will be at noon at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, is a rematch of last year’s state title, where Mount Airy walked off with the victory, 20-7.

Touchdown Friday: Tarboro rolls to another regional title, state final

On Thursday, the Vikings got the chance to practice at East Carolina University ahead of Saturday’s game in Chapel Hill.

It’s one of four state championship games that will be played on Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the site of the games. They will also be available to watch on TV and online.

Click here for details from the NCHSAA about tickets, hotels, parking and much more.