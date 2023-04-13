FILE – The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022.

A 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard is the leader of the small online gaming group where a batch of classified intelligence documents leaked, according to The New York Times.

The Times reported Thursday that the national guardsman is a member of the branch’s intelligence wing in the state and was the head of the private online group “Thug Shaker Central” where the documents leaked over the last few months.

The newspaper reported that the documents gained broader attention after a member of the group took several dozen of them and shared them to a different forum online that was public.

The Hill has not independently confirmed the identity of the individual who reportedly led the group where the documents were first posted.

The FBI declined to comment to the Times for its report.

— Developing