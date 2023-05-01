Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) announced that he is retiring at the end of his term, creating a rare vacancy in a deep blue state on the 2024 map.

“It’s time,” Cardin, 79, told The Baltimore Sun in an interview. “I always knew this election cycle would be the one I would be thinking about not running again, so it’s not something that hit me by surprise. I enjoy life. There are other things I can do.”

Cardin is one of three Senate Democrats to announce plans not to seek reelection in 2024, alongside Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.).

Democrats are defending 23 seats of members who caucus or vote with the party this cycle compared to only 11 for Republicans.

DEVELOPING.