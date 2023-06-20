Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) presidential campaign fundraised off the news of Hunter Biden’s plea deal on Tuesday, calling for the end of what it said was a “two-tiered system of justice.”

The fundraising email starts out with a quote from DeSantis in which he says, “If Hunter Biden were a Republican, he would have been in jail years ago.”

“And now we’ve learned that Hunter Biden has received a sweetheart deal and is not facing any charges on the massive corruption allegations that have been made against him,” the fundraising email reads. “We need to end the two-tiered system of justice once and for all.”

“If we don’t defeat Joe Biden and the corrupt left in this next election, you can only expect to see more of the left’s abuse of power,” the note continues. “This only stops if we elect Governor Ron DeSantis as our next president.”

Court documents filed on Tuesday said that the president’s son will plead guilty to tax crimes in a plea deal with prosecutors. He separately agreed to enter a pretrial diversion program on a gun charge, a charge that could be removed from his record if he complies with the terms of the program.

Other Republicans have used the development to hit President Biden.

Former President Trump compared the deal to a “traffic ticket” in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.’ Our system is BROKEN!” Trump wrote in a post his social media platform Truth Social.

Hunter Biden’s attorney Chris Clark has brushed off claims that the president’s son has received favorable treatment.

“This was a five-year, very diligent investigation pursued by incredibly professional prosecutors, some of whom have been career prosecutors, one of whom at least was appointed by President Trump,” Clark said during an appearance on MSNBC with Katy Tur on Tuesday.

“What I can tell you is, they were very diligent, very dogged. This was – it took five years and it was five years of work that they put in, and even throughout working out the ultimate resolution, I think that they were always driving for what they thought was fair.”