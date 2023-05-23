Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on Tuesday said GOP megadonor Harlan Crow “did not provide a credible justification” for not providing the panel with information related to the gifts he has given to Justice Clarence Thomas over the years.

Durbin said in a statement that the committee received a letter Monday from a firm representing Crow that declined to answer any written questions from the panel and alleged Congress “lacks authority” to move ahead on ethics legislation for Supreme Court justices.

The Illinois Democrat added the panel also did not receive any response from the holding companies that own the private jet, yacht and Camp Topridge — Crow’s private lakeside resort — to written questions.

“Harlan Crow believes the secrecy of his lavish gifts to Justice Thomas is more important than the reputation of the highest court of law in this land. He is wrong,” Durbin said.

“The Committee will respond more fully to this letter in short order, and will continue to seek a substantive response to our information requests in order to craft and advance the targeted ethics legislation needed to help restore trust in the Supreme Court,” he continued.

Durbin added that if Chief Justice John Roberts does not act to institute a new ethics code for justices, then Congress will have no choice but to act.

Roberts last month declined a request by Durbin to testify before the Judiciary Committee to discuss Supreme Court ethics at a hearing centered on that subject. He cited the “exceedingly rare” nature of a chief justice providing testimony to a Senate panel.

According to recent reports, Crow, a friend of the longtime justice and his wife, , has footed the bill for luxury trips taken by the couple and purchased a house owned by Thomas’s mother in which he had an interest. Neither were disclosed.

In addition, Crow reportedly paid for the tuition of Thomas’s grandnephew. That also was not disclosed.