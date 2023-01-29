First Lady Jill Biden will be cheering on her hometown Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to the White House.

Biden grew up in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia suburb, and the president often references her allegiance to teams from the city.

Jill Biden made an appearance at an Eagles game against rival Dallas Cowboys earlier this season to raise cancer awareness along with the NFL’s and the American Cancer Society’s “Crucial Catch” initiative, aimed to promote early detection and risk reduction of cancer.

“It’s a special night for this Philly girl — I get to cheer on my @Eagles alongside these brave cancer survivors and their families,” Biden said in a tweet at the time.

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by MVP favorite quarterback Jalen Hurts and second-year head coach Nick Sirianni, are favored against the 49ers, who have been on a seven-game winning streak.

The Eagles, who had the league’s best record at 14-3 this season, hope to make their first Super Bowl appearance since 2018, when the team defeated the then Tom Brady-led New England Patriots 41-33 to win their first ever Super Bowl.

The winner of the Sunday’s NFC Championship game will play the winner of the Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship game in Super Bowl LVII, which is scheduled for February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.