The poverty rate in the United States rose by 4.6 percentage points in 2022, according to new data from the Census Bureau, in its first increase since 2010.

The Supplemental Poverty Measure, which measures income and benefits plus government programs such as tax refunds and food stamps, rose to 12.4 percent in 2022.

President Biden attributed the sharp rise in poverty last year to the end of pandemic-era child tax credit (CTC) expansion.

“Today’s Census report shows the dire consequences of congressional Republicans’ refusal to extend the enhanced Child Tax Credit, even as they advance costly corporate tax cuts. We cut child poverty by nearly half to record lows for all children in this nation largely by expanding the Child Tax Credit. Last year, Congressional Republicans insisted on raising taxes on families with children,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

–Developing