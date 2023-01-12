The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) rolled out ads on Thursday targeting Senate Democrats up for reelection where President Biden lost in 2020.

The ad campaign, titled “Retire or Get Fired,” targets Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, Montana Sen. John Tester and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. President Biden lost all three red states to former President Trump in 2020.

The president lost Ohio by 8 points, Montana by 16 points and West Virginia by 39 points.

“These red state Democrats have a choice to make: retire or face a brutal two years in which they will be held accountable for backing Biden’s disastrous agenda,” Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), the chairman of the NRSC, said in a statement. “Their liberal policies are hurting their constituents, and the NRSC is going to make sure voters back home know it.”

The ads come as Republicans look to recalibrate ahead of 2024 after Democrats slightly expanded their Senate majority in 2022. Republicans say they are already feeling optimistic after Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced last week that she would not seek reelection in 2024. A number of Republicans and Democrats have been floated as potential replacements for Stabenow.