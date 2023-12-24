GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many of our family and friends in the military won’t be with us during the holidays. Thankfully, we can still hear from them.

Thanks to the military media website DVIDS.net, videos have been provided of those who are serving our country during the holidays. They’ve been able to send us greetings and well wishes and allowed places like WNCT the chance to share them with our viewers.

Each of the videos can be seen below. Each is listed by name and where they are from.

Tyrina Armstrong, Charlotte

Timeka Artis, Selma

Madison “Mp” Blackburn, Chocowinity

Maston Buchanan, Jacksonville

Andrew Castro, Pittsboro

Dana Clarke, Wake Forest

Katherine Davidson, Jacksonville

Jeffery Hammond, Raleigh

Chad Holthaus, Fayetteville

Lakeethe Johnson, Camp Lejeune

David Johnson, Jacksonville

Erlinda Nieves, Fayetteville

Barry Riley, Raleigh

Dylan Stewart, Fayetteville

Jordan Swengros, Raleigh

Jaden L. Witt, Charlotte