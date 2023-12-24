GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many of our family and friends in the military won’t be with us during the holidays. Thankfully, we can still hear from them.
Thanks to the military media website DVIDS.net, videos have been provided of those who are serving our country during the holidays. They’ve been able to send us greetings and well wishes and allowed places like WNCT the chance to share them with our viewers.
Each of the videos can be seen below. Each is listed by name and where they are from.
Tyrina Armstrong, Charlotte
Timeka Artis, Selma
Madison “Mp” Blackburn, Chocowinity
Maston Buchanan, Jacksonville
Andrew Castro, Pittsboro
Dana Clarke, Wake Forest
Katherine Davidson, Jacksonville
Jeffery Hammond, Raleigh
Chad Holthaus, Fayetteville
Lakeethe Johnson, Camp Lejeune
David Johnson, Jacksonville
Erlinda Nieves, Fayetteville
Barry Riley, Raleigh
Dylan Stewart, Fayetteville
Jordan Swengros, Raleigh
Jaden L. Witt, Charlotte